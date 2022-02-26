DC Sahiwal inaugurates the National Polio Campaign in Pakistan

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The inauguration ceremony of the polio campaign in Pakistan was held at Government Haji Abdul Qayyum Hospital where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik inaugurated the polio campaign vaccinating 2 year old Muhammad Zain.

CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra and MS Dr. Furqan Hussain also accompanied him. The polio campaign will run from February 28 to March 4.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik said that 492,000 children in Sahiwal district would be vaccinated during the polio campaign. He directed all government departments to participate in the polio campaign.

“It is our religious and national duty to protect children from lifelong disability and no child should be deprived of polio drops during the campaign,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik urged scholars, teachers and social organizations to make parents aware of the importance of polio vaccine.

He directed that no child traveling should be deprived of the vaccine. While giving a briefing, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Supra said that 1732 teams have been formed for 5 days polio campaign and special workshops have also been organized for training of staff.

He further said that proper arrangements have been made to keep the cold chain of vaccines safe and the staff of the health department is fulfilling the national responsibility of door-to-door polio vaccination.