PP 90 Bhakkar By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Read about PP 90 Bhakkar by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-90 Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani got 59350 votes from this constituency. His opponent Irfan Ullah Khan Niazi from PML-N secured 44915 votes. The third candidate was Ehsan Ullah Khan of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf who got 40528 votes.

Ejaz Ali Khan Shahani of PPPP came on 4th position who got 7863 votes. Independent candidate Malik Nazar Abbas got 3013 votes and remaind on 5th position. Independent candidate Muhammad Arshad Awan got 2650 votes and came on 6th position. Aijaz Hussain from TLP secured 1876 votes and remaind on 7th position.

