PTI Jalsa in lahore turns to Flop Show
PTI Jalsa Lahore disappointed Imran Khan who is angry on local leadership.
Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq butt )
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf holds a Jalsa at Minar e Pakistan Ground which turns into flop show because of less people participation.
Top Pakistani journalists are analysing how many people were in PTI Jalsa in Lahore.
Garida Farooqi writes:
Take a look! The media is also reporting through its reporters on the ground what I have already said.
The Minar-e-Pakistan ground is largely empty during the PtI Lahore Jalsa. Time is also mentioned in the report. The PTI Lahore Jalsa cannot be called a successful Jalsa.