PTI Jalsa in lahore turns to Flop Show

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq butt )

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf holds a Jalsa at Minar e Pakistan Ground which turns into flop show because of less people participation.

Top Pakistani journalists are analysing how many people were in PTI Jalsa in Lahore.

Garida Farooqi writes:

Take a look! The media is also reporting through its reporters on the ground what I have already said.

The Minar-e-Pakistan ground is largely empty during the PtI Lahore Jalsa. Time is also mentioned in the report. The PTI Lahore Jalsa cannot be called a successful Jalsa.