DC visits Punjab Small Industries Corporation Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Awais Malik visited Punjab Small Industries Corporation Sahiwal and reviewed the steps taken for new business.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation should play an active role in enhancing economic activities and take steps to provide facilities to small scale industrialists.

He said that small industries in the Punjab have been playing a key role in alleviating poverty and socio-economic development of the province by creating employment opportunities.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Owais Malik planted a memorial tree in the lawn of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Sahiwal.