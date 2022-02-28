Barrister Rai Muhammad Iqbal Khan Distributes Prizes among Players

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Barrister Rai Muhammad Iqbal Khan has said that we should provide a conducive environment for our children’s higher education. So that our future young generation can be engaged in healthy activities.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after the distribution of prizes among the players in the final match of All Punjab Rural Kabaddi Tournament at village 23/11L.

Hundreds of people including Chief Controller Tournament Chaudhry Ehsan Bhatti, Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Rao Aslam, former General Secretary Chichawatni Press Club Chaudhry Ghulam Dastgir Saho, Patron Ghaziabad Press Club Raja Naseer Ahmad Kayani were present on the occasion.

He said that promotion of sports was one of the top priorities of our present government and our great captain Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Because through that they could not only provide opportunities for physical activity to our children but also foster a healthy competitive environment in them.

Our goal is to activate existing facilities and create new opportunities. In such a case, we will ensure immediate availability of the items that are lacking to make the playground of Chuck No. 23/11L children operational.

Earlier my father Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and my elder brother Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan, a member of the National Assembly, along with Chaudhry Ehsan Bhatti, competed against the illegal occupants of this land.

And today I have vacated this area and dedicated it to my children’s play. We will continue to do our best to improve it.

Finally, Controller Tournament Ehsan Bhatti thanked Central Leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Commissioner Sahiwal, Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal and Assistant Commissioner Chichawatni Malik Zahoor Ahmad Awan for vacating the ground. He congratulated his village team on winning the tournament.