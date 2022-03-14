We’ll make Chichawatni a model city, Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan and Member National Assembly Rai Murtaza Iqbal Advocate have said that development works are underway with billions of rupees in funds to make chichawatni a model city.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar are fulfilling all the promises they made to the people of Chichawatni.

Construction of Okanwala Modern Carpet Road, Beautiful Divider, HD Lights and Trauma Center are underway. Similarly, rapid development works are taking place throughout the city. The inner city carpet GT road is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 29 crore.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni.

Barrister Rai Muhammad Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Former Chairman Rana Muhammad Ajmal Khan, MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dr Kazim Hayat Vathra, District Chairman Ashro Zakat Committee Chaudhry Imran Ahmad Kamboh, Provincial Leader Chaudhry Fayyaz Hassan Kamboh, Provincial Leader Rai Mohammad Aslam were present on the occasion. Including others were also present.

He said that we strive to make Chichawatni tehsil an ideal and model tehsil throughout Punjab. We are using all our resources for the betterment and beautification of the city.

The purpose of our politics is public service. Our doors are open 24 hours a day for the poor and oppressed people. That is why the people make us successful by a landslide. Syed Abid Gilani performed the duties of stage secretary in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Rai Murtaza Iqbal while commenting on the political situation said that after Quaid-e-Azam, a leader like Imran Khan has met Pakistan with good fortune. There are difficult political situations at the moment. If there is even one vote with Imran Khan, it will be for the people of Chichawatni. We stand with our leader.