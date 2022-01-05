Kashmir ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Kashmiris are observing right to self determination day on jan 5, 2022 around the world and urge UNO to pay heed to its resolutions.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said in a statement shared on micro blogging website Twitter that the international community and especially the United Nations should take notice of India’s war crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir, adding that Kashmiris are continuing their aggression against Indian occupation and oppression.

The Prime Minister on the occasion of Kashmiris’ Day of Self-Determination once again has expressed his determination to stand by the Kashmiris in their struggle of independence.

In his message, president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi has said that today is the 73rd anniversary of the UN’s promise of self-determination to Kashmiris. The Kashmir dispute is to be resolved through democratic, free and fair referendum under the auspices of the United Nations.