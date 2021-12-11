RPO Sahiwal visits Chichawatni and Khuli Kachehri

Chichawatni ( Chichawatni News – December 11, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood visited City Police Station and Sadar Police Station Chichawatni. DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch received RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood.

RPO Sahiwal along with DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch visited City Chichawatni Police Station and Sadar Chichawatni Police Station and held a Khuli Kachehri.

The RPO heard the grievances of the petitioners in Khuli Kachehri and issued orders to the concerned officers for redressal of the grievances.

RPO Sahiwal said that the doors of his office were always open to the public and solving the problems of the people was his first priority.

RPO Sahiwal also met the parents of the missing girl Adiba Mubarak and said that the police were doing their best. The innocent missing girl would be recovered back soon.

RPO Sahiwal also spoke to Anjuman-e-Tajran Chichawatni and members of the Aman Committee and journalists.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Director of Goldern Pearl Cosmetics Hafiz Sajid Mahmood, while representing Anjuman-e-Tajran, in his address apprised RPO Sahiwal about the problems of traders, security issues and especially about the growing groups of women thieves in Chichawatni city.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Hafiz Sajid Mehmood also demanded police patrolling and deployment of ladies police in Chichawatni bazars.

He also demanded formation of a committee to nab the killers of former president of Anjuman e Tajran late Yousaf Jamal Tikka. That committee will only trace the killers of Yousaf Jamal Tika.

In Khuli Kachehri DSP Rana Iftikhar Ahmed, SHO City Police Station Ejaz Ahmed Bhatti, Jahanzeb Wattoo SHO Sadar Police Station, Malik Ghulam Abbas Shahkot Police Station. Athar Rashid Police Station Kassowal, Ghulam Abbas Police Station Ghaziabad, Sheikh Aftab Police Station Okanwala Bangla also participated Khuli Kachehri.