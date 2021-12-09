RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood takes charge of his Post

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – December 9, 2021 – RPO Office Sahiwal ) Regional Police Officer Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood takes charge of his post. On arrival at the RPO office, RPO Sahiwal has been greeted by a well-armed contingent of police.

On this occasion SP Legal Abdul Waheed, ADIG Iftikhar Ahmed, DSP Legal Shafiq Ahmed and all other branch in-charges received him.

After taking charge, RPO Sahiwal held a meeting with all the branch in-charges and informed them of his priorities. SP Legal briefed RPO Sahiwal about the ongoing work in the office.

RPO Sahiwal also visited Sahiwal Police Line and the memorial of martyrs, laid flowers at the memorial of martyrs and offered special prayers for the reward of police martyrs. He vowed to meet the families of martyrs across the region soon. DPO Sahiwal was also present on the occasion.

On taking charge, RPO Sahiwal said that law and order and crime control would be ensured in the region. No stone will be left unturned in providing justice to the people and resolving their problems and difficulties and full measures will be taken for the welfare of the police force.

RPO Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood said that the doors of his office would always be open for the citizens and police personnel.