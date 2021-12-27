Sahiwal News Live : Drive Carefully During Fog Days

Sahiwal ( The Breaking News Live – December 27, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) District Traffic Officer Sahiwal Dr. Asif Kamal has asked people to drive with utmost caution during fog days. This is because fog, rain and other dangerous weather conditions increase the risk of accidents.

The fog season has begun, so it is important for drivers to take precautions at night and in the morning.

Always keep the car’s deep light and fog light on, double indicators should be on. Don’t go too fast. Keep a proper distance while looking at the rear lights of the front car, also avoid changing the lane.

District Traffic Officer Sahiwal Dr. Asif Kamal has also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures regarding driving and the youth of City Traffic Police Sahiwal are on the roads for your guidance, service and safety in all weathers. Be sure to cooperate with them.