Sanatzar Sahiwal Holds a Ceremony for women

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

On the special instructions of Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Madam Saman Rai, in connection with the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sahiwal Arts Council organized a program in Sanatzar entitled “Colors of Henna, with Friends”.

The purpose of the program is for women to nurture their culture by celebrating Eid in a traditional way. The industrial lawn and surroundings were also decorated with colorful light bulbs to highlight the program’s colorfulness.

The event was inaugurated by Mrs. Tanzeela Aqeel, wife of Director Public Relations Sahiwal. Speaking on the occasion, she said that such programs enhance the confidence of women as well as promote the rights and dignity of women in the society.

Thus the concept of “Picture in the Universe is Color from Existence” comes to the fore because on such auspicious occasions girls express happiness by wearing henna and wearing colorful bangles. While the girls are making their childhood memorable by wearing kakliyas.

Under the supervision of Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani, Director, Sahiwal Arts Council, the management of Sanatzar Sahiwal also played an important role in carrying out the arrangements of this program in a beautiful and efficient manner.

The women, girls and girls who participated in the program welcomed the program and hoped that the Arts Council would continue to organize entertainment programs for women.