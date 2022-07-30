Some Facts About Ryan Married At First Sight

Ryan Oubre is a well-known cast member of Lifetime’s Married for the first time. Here are some interesting facts about him. Let’s talk about Ryan’s married at first sight.

Facts About Ryan Oubre

The 29 years old Ryan premiered in the first episode of the show. He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.

Education

Ryan went to Kennesaw State University and got his bachelor’s degree in Communication and Film. During his college days, he focused on movies, cinema, and video studies.

Career

Oubre contributed as an advanced repair agent at Geek Squad for at least five years after joining in April 2019. Moreover, he went to Paycom as a senior transition specialist representative in 2017. He was promoted to TSR manager based in Cleveland and New Jersey. Moreover, Ryan also worked as a TSR manager in Atlanta, Georgia.

He took a lean Six Sigma White Belt Clarification from the University of Oklahoma. He earned it from the University of Georgia in November 2019. Ryan has always focused on building a healthy body as he is also a CrossFit athlete. Ryan’s married at First Sight season 12 got popular n which he was paired with Clara Fergus.

Well, they exchanged the knots. His partner did not hesitate to show her disappointment about the last name as she said he wanted a common last name such as Black or Smith.