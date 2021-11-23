Sorry PMLN! Improve Leadership Qualities

By: Umar khan, Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared in the accountability court more than 80 times but the fear was that they were not present in the court to hear the verdict.

An Islamabad accountability court has sentenced three-time Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison on conviction in the Avonfield reference. In addition, Maryam Nawaz has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The case, which began in September 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court, was decided by NAB court judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday after a ten-month hearing. However, no accused, including Nawaz Sharif, was present in the courtroom.

In the past, Nawaz Sharif has faced various court cases from his political opponents and was convicted in two of them, but this is the first time that a court case has been filed against him by his own party.

If we look at the past court proceedings against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, then on July 28 last year, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court in its unanimous decision in the Panama Leakes case disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and order to file reference in NAB.

Earlier, various cases were registered against him in different periods but the first conviction was given during the tenure of former dictator General Musharraf.

Their ego, selfishness is the cause of their destruction, the country does not develop by enslaving the institutions and the condition of the people is not improved but it is certain that personal character and position is elevated which is due to corruption.

Yes, the common man works hard all his life, but a few days of a comfortable life are not available. And politicians make their families billionaires in one era, this is the reason for their destruction, that each time their government was overthrown before their completion time.