Teenage Killed in Chak 17/11L Chichawatni City

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a firing incident at Chak 17/11L within the limits of Sadar police station. As soon as the incident was reported, police rushed to the spot.

According to details, Muhammad Habib’s 14-year-old son, who was standing at the door of his house, was seriously injured in the firing of Ishtiaq and his sons Kashif and Haji Sunni in village 17/11L within the limits of Saddar police station.

The injured child was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni. But he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police are investigating the matter.

