Tehsil Sports Complex Chichawatni ceremony at Govt Degree College

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan and PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan laid the foundation stone of Tehsil Sports Complex at Government Degree College Chichawatni.

A solemn ceremony was held in this regard. Prof. Munir Bin Razmi, Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum, Rao Muhammad Aslam, Rana Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chaudhry Imran Kamboh, Salman Akhtar Alvi Advocate and others were present on the occasion.