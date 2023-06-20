Everyone is surprised by the murder of Travis Alexander, the most tragic murder case in America. He was killed in 2008 by his girlfriend, Jodi Arias. Before his death, he was a salesman living in Mesa, Arizona.

He was living with his grandparents, and he pursued his career as a motivational speaker over time. People also claim that his girlfriend was unstable. Let’s know the true story behind Travis Alexander’s murder.

When Jodi Arias and Travis Alexander Met?

Travis and Jodi met in September 2006 at a Las Vegas, Nevada, business convention. They became friends, and after that, Jodi was baptized into the Mormon faith at Alexander’s church.

After months, they started dating but broke up in the summer of 2007. The other surprising fact is that Alexander also started dating other women too.

At that same time, Alexander told his friends he thought Arias was stalking him. However, both remained in a fragmented friendship. Then Jodi shifted to California, but their communication remained.

She lived with her grandparents, and the couple dated off and on for about a year. They also spent most of their time traveling back and forth between their states. Well, when things were finally over, it sadly ended in tragedy instead of breaking up and moving beyond the toxic relationships.

How Jodi Murdered Travis Alexander?

Jodi Arias seemed unhappy with her partner Travis Alexander that night, so she ended her life on June 4, 2008. He was murdered at his home in Mesa, Arizona. Jodi became furious and stabbed him 27 times.

Moreover, Arias slit his throat and a gunshot to his face. In the prominent stabbed areas of Alexander were the trachea, jugular vein, and carotid artery. Travis had planned a trip to Cancun, Mexico, on June 10, along with Jodi.

However, some reports also claim that he has decided to take another woman. The scenario shows that Jodi was on a deadly mission, and nothing stopped her.

In addition, some defensive wounds were discovered on Alexander’s hands, which proved that he tried his best to fight back and try to get rid of them. But his defense was not enough against the weapons that she had in tow.

What Actually Happened Before Murder?

When Alexander missed the conference, his friends entered his home and discovered a pool of blood leading to his body in the shower. They called 911 and found that his girlfriend was robbed in May 2008.

After that, prosecutors staged the burglary herself and used the gun she stole from Alexander to kill him. Five days after the murder, his body was discovered at his home. During this time, Jodi kept herself from the crime scene and did not come to his home to ask about his well-being.

Where Is Jodi Arias Now?

Jodi was indicted for first-degree murder on July 9. The trial started in January 2013. On February 6, she said she was killed in self-defense and that Alexander was abusive during the relationship.

So finally, Jodi was found guilty of first-degree murder. Jodi pleaded for a life sentence despite asking for the death penalty. Throughout the investigation, her behavior was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

In 2013, she was officially sentenced and charged with first-degree murder. Moreover, she spent days at Perryville prison and is supposed to remain locked up for the rest of her life. Arias is acting like life in prison. She said it was all good. Moreover, she added that the prison food is good.

We had Chicken fajitas here tonight, which was good, in which caramelized onions, and some bell peppers were included. However, she must relegalize that if she walked away from her failed relationship with Travis, she could live a normal life and date someone else.