Chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar Political Journey

Usman Buzdar, the current Chief Minister of Punjab, is a Pakistani politician. He has served as a member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly.

He was born in May 1969 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar was his father’s name. He is a member of the Buzdar clan, a Baloch tribe from southern Punjab. He attended the government boys’ primary school in Barthi, Punjab, for his early schooling.

He obtained his intermediate-level education from a government college in Multan and earned a degree of Bachelor of Laws from the Law College, Multan, where he also practiced law at consumer courts for three years during his post-graduation. Bahauddin Zakariya University awarded him a master’s degree in political science.

Usman Buzdar Political Career

In 2001, he started his political career and joined the PML-Q. He worked as a “Tehsil Nazim” in the Tribal Area till 2008. During his time as Nazim, charges of creating 300 fake appointments surfaced in the NAB in 2016. However, the NAB did not conduct an inquiry. As a result, the case was closed.

He left the Pakistan Muslim League-Q in 2008.He joined the PML-N before the 2013 elections and ran for the Punjab Provincial Assembly seat from PP-241, but lost.

He joined the Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf and was handed a PTI ticket to run for PP-286 in the 2018 election and won. PM Imran Khan nominated him for the position of Chief Minister of Punjab as a PTI candidate on August 17, 2019. On August 19, 2018, he was named Punjab’s Chief Minister. He received 186 votes in the election against Hamza Shahbaz.

By touring Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he established himself as a pioneer of provincial harmony and played an important role in fostering bilateral ties amongst the provinces.

Usman Buzdar Work for Balochistan

Baluchistan’s people appreciate his efforts, as evidenced by the fact that various development projects, like the Cardiology Institute and College, have not only begun but are nearing completion. He also began efforts to turn Mirchakar Khan Rind’s Baloch tribal tomb into a tourist destination.He fulfilled his commitment to pay special attention to the development and prosperity of underdeveloped areas.

He also upgraded the schools, hospitals, colleges, and primary health centers of Dera Ghazi Khan. Rural health centers have been given the status of Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals.

Usman Buzdar Work for Dams

To preserve river water, he planned to construct a tiny dam on Mount Sulaiman.

Usman Buzdar Work for health

In Punjab’s tehsils, the scope of Rescue 1122 was expanded. Along with Ganga Ram Hospital, the world’s largest mother-and-child health facility is being built. To guarantee maternal and child health, hospitals are being constructed in Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Multan. His management abilities were revealed during the Corona pandemic.

The World Health Organization also praised the Punjab government’s smart lockdown plan as an efficient way to combat Corona. He also did remarkable work in the development of police departments.

He was called by a prominent national authority in a case that had nothing to do with the Chief Minister. The typical business at the NAB headquarters, on the other hand, continued to be breaking news. He was unconcerned about the NAB’s investigations and asset scrutiny.