Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Meets with Nawaz Sharif in London

London ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif in London. The two leaders discussed the political situation in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the office of Nawaz Sharif’s son at Stan Hope House to meet the former Prime Minister.

He congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his victory in the election of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab, including the no-confidence motion.

Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto pledged to work with consensus on political issues. Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira also called on Nawaz Sharif.

Also Read:

Lahore Jalsa PTI Today 21 April 2022 Live Updates

Member of the US House of Representatives Ilhan Omar visits Pakistan

BBC Urdu News