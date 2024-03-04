Bio of TV Host and Media Personality Bianca Dragusanu

Bianca Dragusanu is a popular Romanian model, TV presenter, social media influencer, stylist, journalist, businesswoman, and entrepreneur. The beautiful 41-year-old lady is a host of a popular TV series named Splash! Vedette la apa. Everyone knows her as a professional model and social media influencer. She worked hard for well-known companies and agencies and hosted many reality television shows. Also, she became a freelancer model in her early career and then started her career as a television host. Let’s talk about the life of media personality and host Bianca Dragusanu.

Early Life

Bianca Dragusanu was born on 6th March 1982 in Bucharest, Romania. She will turn 42 years old in 2024. She belongs to a well-established family as her father, Radu, is a businessman, and her mother’s name is Madi Dragusany. Bianca has a younger sister, Oana Ragusanuy.

Her sister is also a social media influencer and a fashion model. She has been fond of modeling and hosting since her childhood. Bianca went to Universitatea Din Bucharest for higher education and then started their career as a model.

Professional Life

The popular Romanian model and TV personality Bianca Dragusanu presented many programs and reality television series. Bianca did modeling for multiple cosmetic companies and publications. First, she started her career as a model and then worked as a freelancer. She became a television host and broadcaster. Bianca started hosting a few local TV shows.

She gained prominence because of the show The Splash. Bianca owns an online fashion store selling bridal gowns through her online fashion business. In the beginning, she appeared in many modeling events and brand campaigns.

Net Worth

Bianca Dragusanu had a successful career and earned a lot of money. According to sources, Bianca’s estimated net worth is $4-5 million.

Physical Attributes

Bianca Dragusanu looks tall at 5 feet and 9 inches and weighs around 58 kg. Bianca has attractive blue eyes and blonde hair, making her personality more charming. She has a pleasant demeanor and an intelligent brain. The cheerful expression on her face won the hearts of fans.

Relationship Status

Bianca is in a romantic relationship with Victor Slava. The couple married in 2013, and now they have one daughter named Sofia Natalia Slava. However, the couple separated in 2014. Now Bianca’s name is linked with Tristan Tate, who is a businessman and kickboxer. But they also divorced in 2018.

