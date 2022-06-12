Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt visits Chichawatni Bazaar

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Chichawatni Mohsin Nisar and former Federal Parliamentary Secretary PML-N Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt visited Chichawatni Bazaar.

Ch Tufail Jutt visited 39 Chungi and various shops and markets in the city and also checked the records of various fertilizer warehouses to ensure supply of consumer goods at government rates.

He also directed the shopkeepers to display the rate list in prominent places. He reprimanded the shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the price lists in prominent places.

He said that providing relief to the common man from inflation was the top priority of the government and no shopkeeper would be allowed to charge more than the prices fixed by the government.

