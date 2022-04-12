Former MNA Ch Tufail Jutt Celebrates Shahbaz Sharif Appointment

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PMLN workers celebrate at the residence of former MNA Chaudhry Tufail Jutt on the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

Sweets were distributed by the PMLN leaders. Bhangras and fireworks were displayed at Wali Jutt chowk Chichawatni city.

The function was attended by a large number of PMLN workers including former chairman District Council Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, former MPAs Chaudhry Hanif, Chaudhry Arshad and Chaudhry Shahid Farooq Munir.

By burying the politics of vengeance, we will save the city from Vadera Shahi, says Chaudhry Tufail Jutt

If any official of the municipality or any department abuses a citizen, let me know immediately. Dirty and abusive gossip in politics is out forever, says Chaudhry Tufail Jutt

He said that Imran Khan was trying to hide behind a fake letter but all his evil plans would be failed God willing.

