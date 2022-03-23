Chaudhry Tufail Jutt will Lead PML-N Long March in Chichawatni

Ch Zahid Iqbal and Rana Riaz Ahmad Khan will also join the Long March.

By Arshad Farooq
Ch Tufail Jutt with Hamza Shahbaz

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The PML-N convoy will leave Chichawatni on March 26 to participate in the long march against the PTI government.

The protest convoy will include former PML-N National Assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Tufail Jutt, former National Assembly member Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Rana Riaz Ahmad Khan, Chaudhry Shahid Munir Farooq and provincial leader Rana Naeem-ur-Rehman Khan.

Upon reaching Lahore, the convoy will join the convoy of Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and leave for Islamabad.

