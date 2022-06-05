DFO Forest Division Chichawatni arrested on corruption charges

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Usman Cheema )

Multan Anti-Corruption Department arrested DFO Forest Division Chichawatni Syed Jawad Hussain Shah along with Rs. 1255000 of corruption.

DFO Syed Jawad Hussain Shah, SDOs and other staff are involved in financial irregularities and corruption amounting to crores of rupees.

Millions of funds came to the Forest Division Chichawatni in the name of the Prime Minister’s program Billion Tree which were vanished by the corrupt officers of chichawatni jungle.

Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Social Workers and Civil Society have demanded from Secretary Forest Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Chief Conservator Multan Muhammad Javed Gill and Chief Conservator Monitoring and Evaluation Rana Mahmood that all officers posted in forests for four years Be changed

And a committee of inquiry should be formed which will honestly investigate the matter of mega corruption. The people involved in this corruption should be brought to justice.