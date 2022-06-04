8-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sahiwal City of Punjab Pakistan

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Police spokesman Sahiwal )

An 8-year-old girl Laiba has been raped in the premises of Dera Rahim Police Station Sahiwal. The Police has registered a case of child abuse against the accused and formed teams for his immediate arrest.

The accused raped the girl and fled leaving the girl in critical condition. The girl has been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital Sahiwal in critical condition.

DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Baloch takes immediate notice of the tragic incident and met the father of the victim girl at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. He assured him the arrest of the accused very soon.

