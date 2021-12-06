History of Sahiwal city Montgomery

Arshad Farooq Butt

Sahiwal in Pakistan and Rochdale in England are twinned. In Rochdale, a direction sign with “Sahiwal 3960 miles” written on it, can be seen which reflects England’s huge dynasty accros the world and its imperialist aspirations. History of sahiwal refers back to the British Raj and Indus civilization in South Asia.

About eight per cent of Rochdale’s population is from Pakistan and in this town many mosques can be seen. In 1988, a twinning arrangement was agreed between Sahiwal and Rochdale.

In this article, history of sahiwal district is not the only focus. Rather introduction to Sahiwal Division, its related topics and current situation is shortly described.

Sahiwal Division is comprised of three districts and seven tehsils. Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan are its districts and Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Okara, Depalpur,Renala Khurd, Pakpattan and Arifwala are its seven tehsils.

Sahiwal population is about 2.5 million and it has three national assembly and four provincial assembly constituencies.

Sahiwal is rich in intellectual and it provided many celebrities to the country. Some of them are:

Majeed Amjad , an Urdu poet Munir Niazi, an Urdu poet Kunwar Mohinder Singh Bedi Sahar, an Urdu poet Attash Durrani, Urdu writer Tariq Aziz, PTV anchor Mushtaq Ahmad and Manzoor Elahi, former test cricketers

Captain Usman Ali Shaheed

Captain Usman Ali was martyred in the Mohamand agency, when the Nato helicopters and fighter jets attacked two Pakistan military outposts on Saturday, killing 24 soldiers in what Pakistan said was an unprovoked assault. Nato and US officials expressed regret about the deaths of the Pakistani soldiers, but the exact circumstances of the attack were unclear.

Captain Usman Ali, from Sahiwal city, left behind a widow and a young daughter. The 23-year-old solder got married last year and was recently promoted to the rank of captain. Usman’s father said his son joined the Pakistan army due to his patriotism.

University of Sahiwal

The University of Sahiwal was upgraded from sub campus of BZU Multan to an autonomous university in 2015. The governor of the Punjab inaugurated University of Sahiwal on March 9, 2015. Still it could not start M. Phil programs due to lack of the staff.

Sahiwal Board

Sahiwal board was established on June 15, 2012. Before it Sahiwal and Pakpattan districts were managed by the Multan Board whereas Okara district was facilitated by Lahore board. Higher Education Department of the Punjab established it on the demand of the division people.

Comsats Sahiwal

COMSATS University Islamabad, Sahiwal campus is situated half-way between Lahore and Multan on COMSATS Road off G.T Road Sahiwal, was formally inaugurated on September 23, 2006. The campus is purpose built and is spread over area of 36 acres on land.

CUI Sahiwal is offering a broad range of programs, especially in the areas of Management Sciences, Computer Science, Biosciences, Engineering and Humanities.

DPS Sahiwal

Established in 1986, divisional public school sahiwal is a well known institution of Sahiwal. DPS school sahiwalis spread over 68 acres of land. Dps sahiwal took control of Dps Chichawatni in 2010 which is now a brilliant school and college of Chichawatni.

Harappa

Sahiwal to Harappa is about 25 km which is the ancient city of the world. In South Asia, Harappa is the oldest urban center of Indus civilization.

Central Jail Sahiwal

Central Jail Sahiwal is a historical jail which has been the largest prison in Pakistan since its foundation in 1877. It is hight security prison in Pakistan. Its prior name was Montgomery jail but after partition its name was changed to the central jail sahiwal.

A number of renowned politicians and poets were kept in this jail and many of them wrote books during their prison period.

Some of them are Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Habib Jalib and Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

More than four thousand prisoners can be kept in this jail. The jail is prominent in facilities like water filter plants, paramedical staff, library and Quran Complex etc.

sahiwal cow

Sahiwal city is considered one of the unique cow breed cities in the world. Due to its characteristics sahiwal breed is exported to other countries i.e Australia, New Guinea, Kenya, India and Africa.The research centre for conservation of Sahiwal cattle is trying to conserve indigenous breeds.

Sahiwal Power Plant

Sahiwal power plant is installed at Yousafwala having 1320 MW capacity. It became operational on 3rd of july 2017.

Sahiwal Temperature

Sahiwal temperature is extremely hot in summer reaching 46 degree centigrade. There is a fog in winter. In Sahiwal Pakistan , the land is very fertile and it rains in the summer.

Jobs in Sahiwal

For the latest jobs in Sahiwal and latest Sahiwal news, some native websites can be visited. Moreover, organizations in Sahiwal publish jobs directly on their websites. Mostly people serach for DPS Sahiwal Jobs, The City School Sahiwal, Lahore Grammar School, Punjab College Sahiwal, Superior College Sahiwal and adhoc jobs in University of Sahiwal.