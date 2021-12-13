How to get ICA Registration QR Code for UAE Travel

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Today – December 13, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Passengers wishing to travel from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates must obtain an ICA QR code. In fact, it is not an approval, but an entry information into the UAE.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has launched a new page on its official website where you can apply for an ICA QR code.

All travelers from Pakistan are required to submit their information to the ICA Arrival Registration System before traveling to the UAE. You will receive the QR code via email from ICA.

If you have received two doses of the vaccine in Pakistan, you can send this data to the UAE government through ICA Arrival Registration, which is then used to indicate your Al Hosn App Green Pass status. PCR test is not required for ICA arrival registration, however if you have covid 19 PCR test report you can upload it but it is optional and it has nothing to do with issuing registration and QR code.

To apply for an ICA QR Code, click on the link of the official ICA website below.

Register Arrivals and Vaccination certificates Attestation



When you open the ICA link given above, you will see a form with several fields. You must enter all this information in the form.

Nationality Name Gender Date of birth Place of birth Expected Arrival Date (When You Want to Enter into the UAE) Arrival Airport (name of UAE Airport) Country of departure (where from you want to fly to the UAE) Your email address (you will receive a QR code on this email) Your passport information Your address and contact information in the UAE Vaccine information you have received within the UAE or your home country Passport photo, attach your photo (mandatory) Can upload PCR test result and Covid vaccination card (optional) Check the declaration box and click “Send”

After sending your information, you will receive two emails from ICA within minutes. An email will contain a QR code, you must keep this code with you while traveling.

The second email will notify you that the information you have sent has been transferred to the Al Hosn app. So, you can download Al Hosn app and log in to it. You will see your information there. The Al Hosn app is now a must-have for all travelers.