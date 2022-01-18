How to Register Arrivals in ICA Smart Services

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has updated its pre-travel approval system for travelers arriving in the UAE so that vaccine information of the travelers can be added.

It should be noted that vaccinated travelers with residency visas from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda can return to the United Arab Emirates now.

UAE authorities have launched a rigorous screening process to obtain ICA approval so that no non-vaccinated travelers can enter UAE states other than Dubai. Click the link below to start the process.

Register Arrivals in ICA Smart Services

The above page of the official website for ICA Approval is giving passengers the option to upload passport details, vaccine information and PCR test results before their departure. Here is a description of the documents and information required for approval.

1. Applicants enter their personal information

Applicant information includes name, gender, date of birth, place of birth, expected date of arrival, name of airport for arrival, country of departure and email etc.

A QR code will be sent to your email. Please make sure the email you entered is correct, check the spelling so that the email does not go to another address.

2. Enter the passport information

Applicants must enter passport type, expiration date, passport issuance date, passport number and country.

3. Enter the address in the UAE

Provide local address with mobile number in the United Arab Emirates. Provide the correct address of the place you are coming from. Your PCR test report will be sent to the same address.

4. Enter the dates of vaccination and PCR test

The ICA has provided a list of eight vaccines in the form from which to select the relevant vaccine.

Sputnik V

Johnson and Johnson

Moderna

Novax

Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine

Pfizer Biotech

Sinopharm BBIBP vaccine

Sinovac Biotech

Applicants must complete the dates on which they received their first and second doses of the vaccine (where applicable). It is also important to record the date of the PCR test and the dates of the test results.

5. Upload documents.

Upload passport photo, your photo, and PCR test results. The Covid 19 vaccination card is optional, so upload it too.

6. Declaration page based on terms and conditions

Click the Website Declaration button. This is to verify that all your attached documents are correct. And you fully comply with the laws of the UAE health authorities. Then click the Send button. You will receive a reply from ICA within five days of applying.