PTI Leads NA 33 Hangu By Election Result 2022 in KPK

Hangu ( Tehsil Thall News – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Preliminary and unofficial results of NA 33 Hangu by-election are continue to come. Out of 210 polling stations, 82 have announced the results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed election results, PTI candidate Dr. Nadeem Khiyal is leading with 7232 votes. JUI-F candidate Mufti Muhammad Ubaid is second with 5351 votes.

Polling for the by-elections in NA33 started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. A fierce contest is expected between PTI, JUI-F and ANP for the National Assembly seat in Tehsil Thall, District Hangu, KPK.

There are 314,077 registered voters in 210 polling stations of the constituency. The seat fell vacant following the death of PTI MNA Mr. Khial Zaman Orakzai. PTI has issued tickets to Mr. Khial Zaman Orakzai’s son for this seat.

Abid Wazir is contesting election in NA-33 from Pakistan Peoples Party. Umar Saeed Orakzai is ANP’s candidate. Al-Haj Muhammad Farid Mufakkir is an independent candidate whereas Abdul Rafi is JUI-S candidate.

Other independent candidates are Malik Khalid Naeem, Ateeq Ahmed, Yusuf Khan, Mohammad Saeed and Mohammad Tufail.

NA 33 Hangu General Election Result 2018 Result

In 2018 General election, Khial Zaman Orakzai won and secured 28882 votes. Atiq Ur Rahman of MMA got 28154 votes. Rangeen Khan contested 2018 General election as an independent candidate and got 7103 votes. Muhammad Imran got 3740 votes as an independent candidate. Khial Zaman Orakzai live in Shanawari Naryab Tehsil Thall District Hangu.