PMLN Candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem Political Carrier

Arshad Farooq Butt ( December 16, 2021 ) Rana Muhammad Saleem is a businessman and capitalist. The victory in PP 206 by polls Khanewal is very important for him because he has lost this seat many times.

In the general elections held on May 11, 2013, Rana Muhammad Saleem contested election from Pakistan Muslim League Q and came on 2nd number getting 21657 votes.

He lost the 2018 general election on a PTI ticket. He came on 2nd number and got 47,807 votes. Now the PML-N provincial leadership has been camping in Khanewal for the past one month for his victory.

In which Rana Sanaullah, Owais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, Rana Mashhud and Zeeshan Rafique and many other leaders have been working day and night to formulate strategies for the victory of PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem.

Lets wait for the evening and twilight will decide where to spread its wings in PTI or PMLN camp.