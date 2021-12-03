Political History Of Constituency PP-200 Chichawatni

Arshad Farooq Butt

Under the new zoning, the old provincial constituency has been renamed PP-224 to PP-200. The constituency includes Ada Dad Fatyana, Ghaziabad, Patwar Circle Chuck No. 10 /11 L, Chuck No. 15/11 L and Chuck No. 39/12 L Chichawatni.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency is 347,216. These areas have a large vote bank of Arian, Dogar, Rajput and Gujjar tribes respectively.

In addition, 142, 145, 148, 155 and 157 of Patwar Circle of Naiwala of Sahiwal Tehsil have been included in this constituency.

History of Constituency PP-200

Leading analyst Salman Bashir from Chichawatni, while shedding light on the history of the constituency, says that in the 2002 elections, Chaudhry Waheed Asghar Dogar defeated his opponents (Shehzad Saeed Cheema of the PML-Q) and (Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal of the PPP). Later he joined the PML-Q party.

After his defeat in the 2002 elections, Shehzad Saeed Cheema joined the PPP and defeated Waheed Asghar Dogar in the 2008 general elections.

Waheed Asghar Dogar contested the 2013 election from the same constituency on a PTI ticket and defeated his rivals Basit Riaz of PML-N and Shehzad Saeed Cheema of PPP who got 35,049 and 16,535 votes respectively. Chaudhry Waheed Asghar Dogar had polled 42,676 votes in the 2013 elections.

Rana Riaz Ahmad contested the 2018 election from the same constituency on a PML-N ticket and defeated his rivals Waheed Asghar Dogar from PTI and Shehzad Saeed Cheema of PPP who got 38,874 and 21,176 votes respectively. Rana Riaz Ahmad had polled 48,922 votes in the 2018 elections.