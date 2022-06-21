PP 228 Lodhran By Election Result 2022 candidates and party affiliation

Lodhran ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI confirms party ticket for Ezat Javaid Khan in by election PP-228. The PML-N awards ticket to Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Read about PP 228 Lodhran by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results. We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-228 Lodhran 5 Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, PTI candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan got 43169 votes from this constituency. His opponent Syed Muhammad Rafi Uddin Bukhari from PMLN secured 39731 votes.

The third candidate was Hassan Mehmood who contested election as an independent candidate and got 15908 votes. Shah Nawaz of PPPP got 3003 votes and remained on 4th position.