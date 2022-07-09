PP 272 Muzaffargarh By Election Result 2022 candidates and party

PTI confirms party ticket for Mozzam Khan Jatoi in by election PP-272. Zehra Basit Batool will contest by-polls from PML-N. Read about PP 272 Muzaffargarh by election 17 July 2022 candidates, their party affiliation, votes and results.

We will be updating final candidates list and their performance in the previous elections in this article. Lets have a look at election results 2018 from this constituency.

PP-272 Muzaffargarh Election Result 2018

In the 2018 general elections, Independent candidate Syed Basit Ahmed Sultan got 23587 votes from this constituency. His opponent Makhdoom Zada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan from BAP secured 23587 votes.

The third candidate was Muhammad Zia Ullah Khan of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf who got 18197 votes. Muhammad Abdullah Fahad of MMA came on 4th position who got 17072 votes.

Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan from PMLN got 9259 votes and remaind on 5th position. Shehzad Furqan of PAR got 9295 votess and came on 6th position. Abdul Jabbar from TLP got 3055 votes and remained on 7th position.