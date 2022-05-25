PTI Chairman Imran Khan Denies any Agreement with Govt

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan has come forward on the news of the agreement between the government and PTI. He has made it clear that there is no question of a deal.

In his message on social media micro blogging site Twitter, the former prime minister said that he would remain in Islamabad till the dissolution of the assemblies and the announcement of the election date.

We are moving towards Islamabad. All the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi should participate in the long march.

