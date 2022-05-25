Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Takes Big U-Turn on Long March

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition government have reached an agreement and PTI has taken a U-Turn on Long March. This major development is just come into light.

According to the details, Pakistan Army has brokered the agreement between PTI and the coalition government. Now PTI will only hold Jalsa in Islamabad instead of a long march.

During the agreement talks, Ayaz Sadiq and Yousaf Raza Gillani represented the government and Pervaiz Khattak and Asad Umar were part of PTI team.

On the other hand, Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the government to provide suitable place to PTI for Jalsa or Long march. Apex Court issued its directions while hearing a petition submitted by PTI Leaders against the closure of highways and roads and arrests of political leaders and supporters ahead of the long march. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that PTI should lodge its protest and go back.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Denies Reports of Any Agreement Between PTI and Govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has denied reports of any agreement being reached with the government. He has said that the news of the agreement are mere propaganda.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that we do not have weapons, we have ideology. Imran Khan does not want to quarrel with anyone. We do not want to shed anyone’s blood. We are peaceful The government will be responsible for any incident.

Maryam Aurangzeb Denies any Agreement Between Govt and PTI

Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb’s stance on the news of an agreement reached between the government and the opposition has also come to the fore.

“No agreement has been reached between the federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). News of talks and agreement between the government and the PTI is baseless.” Maryam Aurangzeb

Journalist Kamran Shahid has taken a stand after the denials of Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and shared the details of agreement.

