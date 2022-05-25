Maryam Nawaz Latest Tweets about PTI Long March 2022

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Pakistan Muslim League N Leader Maryam Nawaz and her social media team is actively taking part in the political discussions during PTI Long March 2022. Here are her latest tweets.

Where did 2 million people go? A total of 500 people did not leave Punjab for long march. It seems that even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not listen to Fitna Khan’s call. It is good that the people have not only recognized the fitna but also blocked its path. Workers take to the streets in the scorching sun, and Imran Khan rides a helicopter. bad thing!

Marym Nawaz is also sharing tweets of PMLN Leaders, workers, supporters and journalists. Among them are Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Asim Naseer, Saif Awan, Hamid Mir and Raza Butt.

