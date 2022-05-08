PTI finalizes Islamabad Long March Plan

Islamabad ( Daily Pakistan , Agencies, PTI Social Media )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized plans for an anti-government long march in Islamabad city. A strategy has also been devised to call millions of protesters from across the country to Islamabad and block major cities.

The PTI has also completed a plan to avoid arrests, including dealing with government tactics. According to Daily Pakistan, Imran Khan has issued important instructions to the party leaders. Strategies have been developed to deal with any emergency.

500,000 protesters from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 600,000 from Punjab and Sindh will join the march. One lakh protesters from Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will march towards Islamabad.

As soon as the long march is announced, different cities will be jammed. Points have also been set for the closure of major cities.

According to the reports, party leaders have been instructed to avoid arrests. In case of arrests, the backup plan will be implemented.

In case of arrest of central leaders, the alternative leadership will give guidelines to the workers in the long march. Strong protests will be called against the forcible arrests.