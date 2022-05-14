Sahiwal Politics : Chaudhry Asif Ali joins PTI

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Prominent PML-N leader Chaudhry Asif Ali from NA-148 has called on former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

In the meeting, Chaudhry Asif Ali announced to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. PTI district and provincial leaders Rai Hassan Nawaz and Shakeel Khan Niazi were also present on the occasion.

Expressing full confidence in the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Chaudhry Asif Ali said that he would not spare any sacrifice for the party.

He further said that he would take full part in the struggle for economic justice, rule of law and independence of the country.

It should be noted that Chaudhry Asif Ali is a colony developer and will contest next election from NA-148. In election 2018, PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf got 128880 votes from this contituency. While Malik Ahmad Yar Dhako of PTI got 87557 votes.

Also Read:

Rai Hassan Nawaz Participates Punjab Cultural Day Celebrations

We’ll make Chichawatni a model city, Rai Murtaza Iqbal Khan

Barrister Rai Muhammad Iqbal Khan Distributes Prizes among Players