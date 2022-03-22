Saniha Pattoki : People Continued Eating Waleema after Killing Crust Seller

Pattoki ( The Breaking times – Arshad Farooq butt ) After killing the crust seller at the wedding ceremony, the people continued eating walima in Pattoki city.

During the wedding ceremony in Pattoki, such a horrible incident has come to light which has put humanity to shame.

The crust seller was beaten so badly by the baratis in the hall that he passed away at the spot.

According to details, a middle-aged man selling crust during a wedding ceremony in Pattoki last night was subjected to severe torture on suspicion.

The man died on the spot due to the violence. The saddest thing was that the body of that poor man was lying on the ground in the hall. The body was covered with a cloth. While Barati continued to eat waleema food with pleasure.

While releasing a message on the official Twitter page of Punjab Police, it was stated that IG Punjab has taken notice of this tragic incident. And DPO Kasur has been directed to immediately arrest the accused involved in the incident and punish them.