Saqib Nisar ordered the Judge not to release Nawaz and Maryam on Bail

Islamabad ( TheBreakingTimes – Nov 15, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Senior journalist and columnist Ansar Abbasi has claimed in his article published in the Daily Jang that former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana M. Shamim has said in his affidavit that:

“He was a witness to the incident when the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar ordered a judge that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should not be released on bail before the 2018 general elections. When reassurances were received from the other side, Saqib Nisar calmed down and asked for another cup of tea.”

Former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim made this statement before the Oath Commissioner on November 10, 2021. The notarized affidavit bears the signature of Mr. Shamim and a copy of his identity card is attached.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has said in his response that the game of targeting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz has once again exposed.

In his message on micro blogging social media site Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif said:

“Ansar Abbasi’s explosive story has exposed the mega scheme against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Allah has his own way for the manifestation of truth.”

Former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar has broken his silence on the allegations of former Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and has issued a response in which he termed all these claims as lies.

Saqib Nisar added that Rana Shamim was seeking extension of the post of Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan which I did not accept. Rana Shamim once complained to me about not being given an extension.

After the revelations, #SaqibNisarExposed and other relevant trends on Twitter are on top and it seems something big is going to be happen soon. It may be the end of cases on Nawaz family. In Sahqib Nisar Exposed trend on twitter, Kamran Khan and other top anchors are posting.