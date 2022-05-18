Tiktoker Dolly Fashion Biography – Islamabad Incident Girl

Islamabad ( Press Club Registered – Agencies )

Tiktoker Dolly, who made the video by setting fire to the Margalla Hills in the federal capital Islamabad, is very popular on social media.

Tik Toker Dolly is a well known Pakistani fashion designer, social media celebrity, model and Tiktoker. Here is Tiktoker Dolly Fashion short biography.

Dolly was born on August 16, 1994 in Lahore city. She has an account on the video sharing app Tiktok called Dolly Fashion where she has 11.5 million followers.

Dolly has only 19 users following her account, with 319.9 million likes on all her tick-tock videos so far. Dolly also has 475,000 followers on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

Also Read:

Top Porn Stars who Left the Religion for Showbiz

Porn Star Carol Maltesi cut into Pieces in Italy

Sajalaly removes Ahad Raza Mir Name from Instagram