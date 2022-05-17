Sahiwal Teaching Hospital Organizes World Hypertension Day Ceremony

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Sahiwal Teaching Hospital organized a special function on the occasion of World Hypertension Day to educate the people about this painful disease.

A large number of paramedical staff and nurses including Principal Sahiwal Medical College Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan, MS Dr. Israr Zafar, Cardiologist Dr. Haseef Ahmed, Child Specialist Dr. Sajid Mustafa and Dr. Muhammad Waseem attended the function.

Addressing the function, Principal Sahiwal Medical College Dr. Imran Hassan has said that this day is celebrated to make people aware about hypertension disease and ways to overcome it.

He has said that the disease can be prevented by eating a balanced diet, exercising daily, avoiding stress, getting enough sleep, quitting smoking and doing yoga.

He added that the disease is on the rise among the youth, some of the main reasons being high stress, obesity, smoking and poor diet.

“Hypertension has become a public health problem,” he said. We can control hypertension by taking some time every day to keep our heart and mind cool.

He said that this disease is also a part of life. Don’t take it as a full stop. Instead, start with a healthy lifestyle. It can be overcome if we take the right steps at the right time.

