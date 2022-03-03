Ch Shahzad Saeed Cheema Press Conference on Long March

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Peoples Party Information Secretary Central Punjab Chaudhry Shahzad Saeed Cheema has held a press conference at his residence.

Talking to media, Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said that on the arrival of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Chichawatni on Friday, he would be warmly welcomed along with thousands of supporters and workers.

When the convoy of millions of PPP activists and workers reaches Kassowal, we will welcome them there and bring them to Chichawatni in the form of a procession.

It is to be noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is holding a long march against the PTI government and he will reach Chichawatni city on March 4, 2022.

