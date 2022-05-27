Accused in Chichawatni murder case arrested by Police

The accused appeared in the court for interim bail.

By Arshad Farooq
Haider Ramey, Shahzeb and Waheed alias Waheedi, wanted accused in Abdul Wahab and Usman Jutt murder case in Chichawatni, are arrested by police.

The accused appeared in the court for interim bail. After the interim bail was granted, the defendants withdrew their bail and handed over the arrest to the police.

Police arrested the accused and shifted them to a safe place. Earlier, police were conducting raids at various places to nab the culprits.

