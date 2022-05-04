Daily Pakistan Latest News Update in Urdu about Imran Khan

Daily Pakistan : Imran Khan to start freedom movement from Mianwali.

By Arshad Farooq
Daily Pakistan about Imran Khan

Islamabad ( Daily Pakistan news update – Arshad Farooq Butt )

According to the Daily Pakistan News Update former Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to start his freedom movement from Mianwali.

In his video message, Imran Khan has said that the imported government of the most corrupt people has been imposed on us. So we have called peoplt to Islamabad to release them from slavery. For the first time the people of Mianwali gave me a seat in the National Assembly.

Addressing the people of Mianwali, former PM Imran Khan said, “I am coming to you on Friday before Maghrib, God willing.” Chairman PTI has also announced to hold a Jalsa on May 6 in Mianwali.

Also Read:

Hina Parvez Butt turns to FIA Cyber Crime Against Shahbaz Gill

Local Body Elections in KPK are Controversial, Hina Pervez Butt

You might also like
News

DeepFake Videos : Maryam Nawaz to approach FIA ​​on PTI allegations

News

Fire broke out at Nisa Beauty Cream Factory in Sahiwal

News

Malik Nadeem Kamran Message on Eid-ul-Fitr

News

Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 To Be Celebrated on Tuesday in Pakistan