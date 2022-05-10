PML-N MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran meets Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( DPR – Loacal News )

Member Provincial Assembly Malik Nadeem Kamran with a PMLN delegation of former chairmen and vice chairmen meets Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal.

Apart from Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Kashif Gujjar, other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that we all need to work together for the betterment of Sahiwal city so that Sahiwal can be made a model city.

He said that apart from cleaning, sewerage lines and repair of roads in the city, street lights should also be repaired on priority basis.

He further said that the cooperation of traders was essential for beautification of the city and elimination of encroachments from the city.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik on the occasion has said that the doors of our office are always open for common people.

He has said that boards have been put up regarding the duties of cleaning workers. Action will be taken against absent sanitary workers.