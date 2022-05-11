Malik Nadeem Kamran Presides District Coordination Committee Meeting

Sahiwal ( Voice of Sahiwal city – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Senior PML-N leader and former provincial minister Malik Nadeem Kamran presides a meeting of District Coordination Committee Sahiwal.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Awais Malik, ADCR Asim Saleem besides PML-N MPA Malik Arshad and a large number of party officials and ticket holders attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo, Axin Highway Mansoor Haider Bukhari, Axin Building Hafiz Abdul Qadir, CEO Education Dr Muhammad Arshad, District Sports Officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum and other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting, MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran strongly directed that timely completion of ongoing development projects in the district should be ensured in all cases so that their fruits could reach the people as soon as possible.

He directed all the officers to remain alert and said that now only the officer who will work will remain on the seat.

He further said that Sahiwal is our city and we all need to work together to make it beautiful.

Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani, Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the ongoing projects in the district.

He said that at present 207 development schemes at a cost of Rs. 16.467 million are being implemented in Sahiwal district.

He further said that under the annual development program, work is underway on 24 old and 41 new schemes including clean drinking water supply, health care, road construction and repair, additional classrooms in schools, public building and rural development schemes.

He said that 119 out of 134 water filtration plants in Sahiwal district have been made functional and similarly old school buildings in Sahiwal district are being rebuilt.

He said that the missing facilities in the schools including boundary wall, drinking water supply, playground, toilet and furniture etc. have been completed 100% and construction of additional classrooms is underway.

Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo said that work on 20 different schemes is underway in NA-149 and PP-201 under community development program.

He said that sewerage projects are being completed in different villages of the constituency through these schemes.

He further said that work is underway on 4 different schemes in NA-148 and 9 in PP-202.

Talking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Owais Malik directed that the ongoing works under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program should be completed on priority basis so that the fruits could reach the people through timely completion of projects.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the district heads of all the departments to ensure the completion of the projects as per the timeline and to remove the obstacles immediately by improving the communication.

Director Sahiwal Arts Council Dr. Syed Riaz Hamdani said that air conditioners have been installed in Jinnah Hall of Sahiwal Arts Council and 791 new chairs have also been installed in the hall.

District Sports Officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum said that Punjab government is starting construction of synthetic athletics track at Zafar Ali Stadium with a huge amount of Rs. 250 million which will help in providing world class training in athletics to the youth.

