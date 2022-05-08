PP 201 Sahiwal-6 By Election Result 2018

By election held in PP201 on 14 October 2018.

By Arshad Farooq
Syed Samsam Bukhari and Ch Tufail Jutt

By : Arshad Farooq Butt

Since PTI candidate Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal won National Assembly and Provincial assembly seats in 2018 general elections, he had to leave the provincial assembly seat. So by election held in PP201 on 14 October 2018.

In the 2018 by elections PTI candidate Syed Samsam Shah Bukhari won by gettingt 54,699 votes. PML-N candidate Ch Muhammad Tufail Jutt got 47,675 votes from this constituency. PPP’s Chaudhry Shafqat Ali Cheema got only 1720 votes.

Candidates Votes Party
Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari (winner) 54699 PTI
Ch Muhammad Tufail Jutt 47675 PML-N
Shafqat Ali Cheema 1720 PPP
Nayyer Fareed 354 IND
Zafar Iqbal 302 IND

 

Role of PP 201 in Chichawatni City Politics

