PTI jalsa in Kohat – Imran Khan Speech Live

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds a jalsa in Kohat today on May 17, 2022. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders participate and deliver their speeches.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan says he is not making any political speech but is teaching Pakistanis the religion Islam.

Addressing a PTI Jalsa in Kohat, former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said, “I am not preaching a political speech, I am teaching you your religion. When you offer prayers, you ask Allah for one thing only: The path of those whom you have blessed and not on the path of those who have gone on the path of destruction. ”

Imran Khan has said that at present we have two options. On one side is the path of slavery and on the other side is the path of our Prophet which is difficult but rewarding.

But this is the path to the greatness of man and nation, on one side is slavery and on the other side is freedom, on one side are the path of truth and on the other side they are thieves. Imran Khan said that Allah did not allow man to become neutral. There is no middle ground.

#KohatJalsa is trending on micro blogging website twitter in which PTI workers and supporters are sharing live updates from Jalsa.

Also Read:

PTI workers riot against Shahbaz Sharif in the premises of Masjid e Nabavi

PTI Jalsa in lahore claimed a Flop Show by Garida Farooqi

PTI Lahore Jalsa : Murad Saeed takes oath from the Participants

Lahore Jalsa PTI Today 21 April 2022 Live Updates