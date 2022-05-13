PTI Jalsa in Mardan Today – Imran Khan addresses rally

Former Chairman Imran Khan has issued Jalsa schedule and Long March.

By Arshad Farooq
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf holds a jalsa in Mardan today on May 13, 2022. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders participate and deliver their speeches.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that he was calling people in Islamabad not for politics but for revolution.

Addressing a public rally in Mardan, the PTI chairman said, “I have come to prepare you that when I call you to come to Islamabad, you must come.”

