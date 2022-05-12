PTI Long March : Govt Decides House Arrests of Short-listed Leaders

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The government of Pakistan has decided to keep the active leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf under house arrests and detention to stop Long March.

According to the details, the PTI leaders who could take the law into their own hands during the long march or create a problem of disturbing the peace have decided to put them in jails under the 16 MPO.

Various organizations have started compiling a list of such people by naming them as evil elements. Security and intelligence agencies have compiled a report that has been submitted to the government.

The report reveals that the PTI has planned to jam the country, hold sit-ins and spread chaos.

Following the report, the government has decided to take an aggressive stance and consider detaining key figures. The Home Department has made important recommendations.

According to sources, the Interior Ministry has started planning to stop the PTI’s long march. Law enforcement agencies have made important suggestions to the government to stop the long march.

The report also revealed that PTI was trying to create the same atmosphere in the country as in Sri Lanka. Security agencies have also suggested detaining key leaders of the PTI and other opposition parties. Arrests of PTI activists and social media activists are also likely to be carried out.

